Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stake Boosted by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 410.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,126 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 2.53% of Leap Therapeutics worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,025,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.28.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

