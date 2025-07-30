Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Life360 Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LIF stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Life360 has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 843.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Life360 news, Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $2,909,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,663.88. The trade was a 64.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $284,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 312,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,250. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,866 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Life360 by 81.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 94,679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Life360 by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 418,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Life360 by 2,816.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 70,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

