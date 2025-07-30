LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.13. 1,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

LifeMD Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

