Loop Capital Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $390.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $366.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $370.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,085 shares of company stock worth $4,652,087 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $205,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $211,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.3% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

