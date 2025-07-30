LPL Financial LLC Acquires 292,177 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 12.49% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $95,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

BATS:DIVB opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

