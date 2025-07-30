LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,816 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $87,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Friday Financial grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

