LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,260 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.20% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $89,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,682.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

