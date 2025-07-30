LPL Financial LLC Has $90.15 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $90,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 382,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.