LPL Financial LLC Has $93.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $93,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

