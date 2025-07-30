LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $106,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 571,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,304,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 67,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.