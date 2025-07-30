LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $108,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VYMI opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $82.80.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
