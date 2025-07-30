LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $117,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

