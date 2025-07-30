Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after buying an additional 867,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,121,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 277,167 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWJ opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

