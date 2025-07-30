Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $41.62 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $41,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Report on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.