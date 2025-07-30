Maxim Group Cuts Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $12.00

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Two Harbors Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is -305.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

