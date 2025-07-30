Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 128,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

