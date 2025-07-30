Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,930,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,816,636.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095 over the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $340.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.73. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 7.76%.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

