Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $54,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,726,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 653.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 994,988 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,051,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $47.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

