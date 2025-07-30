Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

