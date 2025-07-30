Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

