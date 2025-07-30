Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.