Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $585.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.