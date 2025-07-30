Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,764 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VEA opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

