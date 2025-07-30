Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,743 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.