Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,969 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

