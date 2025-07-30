MMA Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IVE stock opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.