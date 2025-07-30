MMA Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 619,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3393 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

