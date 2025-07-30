MMA Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.52 and a 200 day moving average of $262.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $293.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

