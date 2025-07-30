MMA Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

