MMA Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

