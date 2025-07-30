MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,762,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.