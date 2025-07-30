Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,881 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 346,676 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

