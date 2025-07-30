Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $288.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,676,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $288,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

