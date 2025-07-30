Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $65.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $65,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.