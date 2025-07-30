Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 211.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

