Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

