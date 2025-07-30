Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,687 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $287,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

