Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08. The firm has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

