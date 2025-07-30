Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,076 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,912 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

