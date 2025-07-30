Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

