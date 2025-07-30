Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,881 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,596,000 after purchasing an additional 741,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 875,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 571,026 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,590,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 6.4%

MOD stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

