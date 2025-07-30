Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires 91,094 Shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 848,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 631,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inogen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Inogen by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 133,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. Inogen, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

