Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Monro Muffler Brake were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Monro Muffler Brake Price Performance

Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $294.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.60 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Muffler Brake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

Monro Muffler Brake Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.