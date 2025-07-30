Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.17. 75,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 149,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.38.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

