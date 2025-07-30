N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

