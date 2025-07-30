N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 226 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $293.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

