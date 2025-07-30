N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,244 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3%

IDU stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

