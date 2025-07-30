N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

