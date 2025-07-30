N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after acquiring an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $58,826,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 289,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

