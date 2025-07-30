N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 265,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 933,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ASB stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

